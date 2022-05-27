Staumont (2-1) pitched a perfect inning and struck out two to earn the win Thursday versus the Twins.

Staumont retired the side on 13 pitches (nine strikes) in the seventh inning, and the Royals rallied for the lead in the eighth. This was a solid bounce-back outing for Staumont, who took his first loss of the year in his last appearance May 22, which also came against the Twins. The right-hander now has a 4.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB with three saves, three blown saves and two holds in 17.2 innings. While Staumont pitched well, Scott Barlow was able to add a two-inning save Thursday -- both relievers are expected to continue sharing closing duties on a matchup basis as they have for much of the season.