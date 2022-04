Staumont earned the save while recording a walk and a strikeout in the ninth inning of a 4-3 win Tuesday over Minnesota.

Staumont threw more balls than strikes but was able to preserve the lead and earn his second save of the season. The righty has been called upon to close out the game in the last two contests for the Royals and is the lone member of the Kansas City bullpen to record a save. Incumbent closer Scott Barlow pitched the eighth inning and earned a hold for the second straight game.