Staumont (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Sunday versus the Rockies.

The Royals' six-run lead evaporated in the seventh inning, but Staumont kept the deficit to one in the eighth. Salvador Perez hit a two-run single in the ninth to put Staumont in line for the win, and Scott Barlow was able to finish off the save. In his last eight outings, Staumont has surrendered four runs, nine hits and four walks. His win Sunday was his first decision of the year to go with two saves, two blown saves and a hold, and he's logged a 3.95 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 13.2 innings.