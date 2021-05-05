Staumont (1-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday against Cleveland after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two batters and recording two outs.

Staumont recorded the final out of the seventh inning before working into a messy eighth. With a 3-3 tied ballgame, the right-hander struck out Jose Ramirez before walking Franmil Reyes. He then gave up an RBI double to Harold Ramirez and an RBI single to Josh Naylor, handing Cleveland the lead for good. Staumont has managed the bulk of Kansas City's saves recently, including three in a row last month, so his early-game appearance was slightly surprising.