Staumont (0-2) allowed a run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout in two innings, taking the loss versus Boston on Monday.

Staumont worked the fifth and sixth innings. He got through the former without yielding a run, but Hunter Renfroe belted a solo home run to give Boston its first lead of the game, which held up. Through seven outings in June, Staumont has yielded four runs in 8.1 innings, including two homers. He's posted a solid 3.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB across 31 innings. While he's picked up five saves and two holds, manager Mike Matheny seems to prefer Greg Holland for closing duties lately, although Kansas City's ninth-inning is still very much a committee situation.