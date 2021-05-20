Staumont allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Brewers.

Staumont was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and was able to do so to record his fifth save of the season. While the leadoff hitter reached base on an error, Staumont did surrender a double and a walk to make the frame a bit adventurous. Even so, Staumont has now recorded each of the team's last five saves, meaning it appears he has emerged as the team's preferred option in the closer role -- at least for the time being. He's pitched well enough to maintain high-leverage usage, as he currently owns a 2.18 ERA and 23:11 K:BB across 20.2 frames.