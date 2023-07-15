Staumont (neck) is expected to have thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in the coming days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Staumont's upcoming surgery will almost certainly end his season. The right-hander will close 2023 with a mediocre 5.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB through 20 innings. The Royals have not indicated if he'll be delayed to start spring training in 2024. Staumont was moved to the 60-day injured list Friday.
