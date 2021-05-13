Staumont allowed a walk and struck out three in one inning of Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Staumont emerged as Kansas City's top closing option in late April, but he's allowed four runs over his last 3.1 innings to open May. To make matters worse, Kansas City is mired in a 10-game losing streak, which has removed any save opportunities recently. Staumont will look to build off Wednesday's scoreless inning. He owns a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB with three saves and two holds in 16.2 innings this season.