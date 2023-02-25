Taylor (back) will be available to pitch in Saturday's spring training game against Texas, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Taylor missed all of last season due to back issues, but the Royals acquired him from the Red Sox in exchange for Adalberto Mondesi nonetheless. If he proves his health this spring, he could be an effective left-handed reliever for the Royals this season. He recorded a 3.40 ERA in 47.2 innings in 2021.