Taylor (1-2) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one in one inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Tigers.

Taylor gave up a tie-breaking three-run home run to Zack Short in the sixth inning, and the Royals were unable to catch up after that. Through 9.2 innings in May, Taylor has given up 12 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits and seven walks, though he has managed 12 strikeouts. The southpaw is at a 7.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 26:8 K:BB and one blown save through 17.2 innings overall. With a low-leverage role and poor numbers, Taylor is not on the fantasy radar.