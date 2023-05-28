Kansas City placed Taylor on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left shoulder impingement syndrome, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Taylor threw 18 pitches against the Nationals on Saturday and he allowed two earned runs while giving up three hits and a walk without recording an out. He'll miss at least two weeks with the injury, but shoulder injuries often require a lengthier stay on the injured list for hurlers. Daniel Lynch (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move and will start Sunday's series finale with Washington.