Taylor (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning, earning the win Wednesday over the Padres.

Taylor got the last out of the fifth inning and then ran into some trouble in the sixth, but the Royals gained the lead while he was on the mound to give him his first win with the team. The southpaw has had a rough May, allowing nine runs (eight earned) over 6.1 innings. He's at a poor 6.91 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB through 14.1 innings overall while working in a low-leverage role.