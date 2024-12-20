Share Video

The Royals signed Fernandez to a minor-league contract Friday.

Fernandez signed with Japan's Chiba Lotte Marines last offseason but wound up making just two appearances for them. The right-handed reliever last appeared in the big leagues in 2022 and has posted a 5.17 ERA and 47:35 K:BB over 54 career innings covering parts of four major-league seasons.

