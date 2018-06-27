Royals' Justin Grimm: Back on disabled list
Grimm was put on the 10-day DL due to right shoulder impingement syndrome prior to Wednesday's contest.
Grimm's placement was backdated to June 24, which means that he will be eligible to come off the shelf against the Indians on July 4. The reliever spent over six weeks on the disabled list due to lower-back stiffness before rejoining the Royals on June 12. Since that span, he appeared in six games, posting a 3.18 ERA across 4.2 innings. All signs point toward Grimm being able to return following a short stay on the DL, but expect an update on his status once the calendar turns to July.
