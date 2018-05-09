Royals' Justin Grimm: Close to rehab assignment
Grimm (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is on the verge of going on a rehab assignment, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Grimm may wind up throwing a live batting practice session within the next couple days before heading out on a rehab assignment. The right-hander isn't expected to need a lengthy rehab stint, and could return to the fold sometime next week if all goes according to plan.
