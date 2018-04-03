Grimm retired three Tigers hitters on six pitches en route to notching his second hold of the season Tuesday.

After giving up a run on Opening Day, Grimm has logged holds on back-to-back appearances. Brandon Maurer and Blaine Boyer have each struggled in the early going, so if Grimm continues to pitch fairly well, he could ascend to being the top setup man for closer Kelvin Herrera.

