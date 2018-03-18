Grimm agreed Sunday with the Royals on a one-year, $1.25 million contract, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Grimm didn't have to wait long to find work after the Cubs released the veteran right-hander just days earlier. With the Royals inking him to a major-league deal, Grimm is in good shape to make the Opening Day roster, and he could quickly move up the ranks given the lack of dependable arms behind closer Kelvin Herrera. The Royals designated Sam Gaviglio for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Grimm.