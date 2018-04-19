Grimm gave up six runs on four hits and a pair of walks while recording just one out in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

He's now given up multiple earned runs in four straight appearances, shooting his ERA all the way up to an unsightly 18.90. Grimm logged three holds in his first four appearances, but until he rights the ship, it may be tough to trust him in high-leverage situations.

