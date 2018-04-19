Royals' Justin Grimm: Struggles continue
Grimm gave up six runs on four hits and a pair of walks while recording just one out in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
He's now given up multiple earned runs in four straight appearances, shooting his ERA all the way up to an unsightly 18.90. Grimm logged three holds in his first four appearances, but until he rights the ship, it may be tough to trust him in high-leverage situations.
More News
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...