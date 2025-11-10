The Royals acquired Misner from the Rays on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Misner had been designated for assignment by the Rays last week and is now on the move to a new organization. The Royals don't have much in terms of outfield depth, so it's possible Misner finds a decent amount of playing time in Kansas City. The 27-year-old is no sure bet himself, though, having put up a .585 OPS and 34.1 percent strikeout rate across 232 plate appearances at the big-league level.