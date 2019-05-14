Gutierrez could see his starting opportunities take a hit with the Royals set to promote middle-infield prospect Nicky Lopez from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Lopez won't serve as a direct replacement at third base for Gutierrez, but the latter instead appears in line for a role reduction as part of a domino effect. The Royals plan to install Lopez as their everyday second baseman in place of Whit Merrifield, who will see regular reps in the corner outfield. Meanwhile, Merrifield's move to the outfield should bump Jorge Soler to a full-time role at designated hitter, shifting Hunter Dozier back to third base in the process and bumping Gutierrez to the bench. Gutierrez began his stint with the Royals on a promising note with an .895 OPS through his first eight starts, but he's recorded just two hits in 17 at-bats over the last five contests while striking out 36.8 percent of the time.