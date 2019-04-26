Gutierrez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gutierrez will have a shot to make his big-league debut after Lucas Duda (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He slashed at .333/.443/.439 with two homers and 10 RBI over 18 games with Omaha in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories