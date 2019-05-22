Gutierrez's recent placement on Triple-A Omaha's 7-day injured list was due to a hip flexor strain, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be an overly significant one, though it could sideline Gutierrez for more than the minimum amount of time. Gutierrez was optioned to the minors last week after he lost out on regular starts following the arrival of middle-infield prospect Nicky Lopez.

