Gutierrez was traded from Washington to the Royals along with Blake Perkins and Yohanse Morel in exchange for Kelvin Herrera on Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Gutierrez appeared in 58 games at Double-A Harrisburg in 2018, putting together a .274/.321/.391 batting line with five homers and 26 RBI prior to the trade.

More News
Our Latest Stories