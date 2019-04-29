Gutierrez will start at third base and bat seventh Monday against the Rays.

The rookie is picking up his third start in a row while manager Ned Yost deploys normal third baseman Hunter Dozier at designated hitter in place of the injured Lucas Duda (back). Gutierrez has reached base in four of his first eight plate appearances and should continue to see steady playing time if he can hold his own in his initial exposure to the majors.