Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Rays.

Gutierrez joined Kansas City over the weekend and has started five straight games at third base -- including both games of Wednesday's twin bill -- going 6-for-18 with one home run and seven RBI. The 24-year-old seems likely to continue seeing opportunities as long as he keeps up a similar level of performance.