Royals' Kelvin Gutierrez: Heading to minors after game
Gutierrez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha, though he'll serve as the 26th man for Thursday's game against the Tigers in Omaha before joining the Storm Chasers.
Gutierrez was sent back to Omaha to free up a roster spot for Lucas Duda (back), who was activated from the injured list Thursday. He appeared in four games during his most recent stint with the big club, going 3-for-12 with a double and a 3:5 BB:K in those contests. Gutierrez will likely be used as a bench bat for Thursday's game before reporting to Omaha on Friday.
