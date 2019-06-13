Gutierrez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha, though he'll serve as the 26th man for Thursday's game against the Tigers in Omaha before joining the Storm Chasers.

Gutierrez was sent back to Omaha to free up a roster spot for Lucas Duda (back), who was activated from the injured list Thursday. He appeared in four games during his most recent stint with the big club, going 3-for-12 with a double and a 3:5 BB:K in those contests. Gutierrez will likely be used as a bench bat for Thursday's game before reporting to Omaha on Friday.