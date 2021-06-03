Gutierrez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old started the past three games and will take a seat for Thursday's contest. Gutierrez has a .250/.263/.321 slash line in 16 games since making his season debut May 14, which may not be enough to maintain a starting role for long with Hunter Dozier (concussion) back from the injured list.