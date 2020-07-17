Gutierrez (elbow) was moved to the extended IL on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Gutierrez was moved to the extended IL to make room for Franchy Cordero and Ronald Bolanos, who were received Thursday in a trade for Tim Hill. Kansas City still is planning on re-evaluating Gutierrez in two weeks. The 25-year-old has been hitting and throwing in Arizona as he recovers from his right UCL sprain.
