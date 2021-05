Gutierrez was recalled by the Royals in between games of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Hunter Dozier was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list, and with that Gutierrez joins the major-league roster for the first time in 2021. Gutierrez had a .660 OPS in his first 20 MLB games in 2019 and only appeared in four games with the Royals during the shortened 2020 season. He's off to a respectable start with Triple-A Omaha this year (.306/.342/.444).