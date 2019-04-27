Gutierrez will start at third base and bat seventh during his first major-league game Saturday.

On Friday, Gutierrez was called up from Triple-A Omaha following the injury to Lucas Duda (back). Duda will be out until at least May 6, so Gutierrez will try to make the most of his time in the majors. Through 18 games in Triple-A, the 24-year-old hit .333 with two home runs and 10 RBI.