site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-kelvin-gutierrez-not-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Kelvin Gutierrez: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gutierrez will be on the bench for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Gutierrez hits the bench for the first time in three weeks. He's grabbed just a single hit in 24 at-bats over his last seven games. Hanser Alberto will start at third base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read