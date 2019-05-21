Gutierrez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Omaha with an undisclosed injury, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

The Royals have a doubleheader against the Cardinals on Wednesday, but Gutierrez won't be an option to come up as the 26th man now that he is on the shelf. As the nature of his injury is unclear, he should be considered out indefinitely.