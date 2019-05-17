Gutierrez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gutierrez was mediocre in his first taste of big-league action, hitting for average but doing little else as he recorded a .281/.300/.386 slash line in 15 games. His 30.0 percent strikeout rate and .385 BABIP suggested that his batting average was about to come down, leaving him with little positive effect on the lineup. There were suggestions earlier in the week that the 24-year-old was destined for a bench role, but he'll wind up playing regularly in the minor leagues for now. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.

