Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Gutierrez made his presence felt in the bottom of the seventh inning, as he plated the go-ahead runs with a two-run single that knocked home both Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier. The third baseman has been seeing the ball well of late and has hit safely in nine of the Royals' last 11 games, though he only has a .250 average with a .591 OPS in that span.