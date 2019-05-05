Gutierrez went 4-for-6 with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-2 win at Detroit.

Gutierrez has been in the majors for just over a week and already has three multi-hit games. The 24-year-old is 11-for-32 with a double, triple, home run and nine RBI through his first eight major-league games, all of which he has started at third base.