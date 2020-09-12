Gutierrez (elbow) was activated from the 45-day injured list Saturday.

A Grade 2 UCL sprain in his right elbow had kept Gutierrez on the sideline all year. He'll fill at least a bench role down the stretch, though he's unlikely to have broad fantasy appeal even if given unexpected playing time, as he hit just .260/.304/.356 in his 20-game debut last season.

