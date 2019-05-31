Gutierrez (hip) was activated from the minor-league injured list at Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gutierrez missed slightly longer than the minimum seven days with a hip flexor strain. He'll look to keep up his strong .338/.444/.441 line through 19 games for Omaha in hopes of returning for a second crack at the big leagues.

