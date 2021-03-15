The Royals optioned Gutierrez to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

With Kansas City including both Gutierrez and shortstop Lucius Fox among Monday's cuts, non-roster invitee Hanser Alberto looks to be in good position to break camp as the Royals' top utility infielder. Gutierrez had minimal success over a limited sample at the big-league level between the past two seasons, slashing .244/.308/.329 over 91 career plate appearances.

