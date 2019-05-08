Gutierrez remains on the bench Tuesday against Houston.

It's possible Gutierrez is battling an unreported injury, as it's odd to see him sit twice in a row following a stretch in which he started 10 straight games, especially as he hit .300 over that stretch. Hunter Dozier again moves out to third base, with Jorge Soler as the designated hitter and Chris Owings in right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories