Gutierrez is starting at third base and hitting fifth Thursday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gutierrez, who is serving as the 26th man for Thursday's game in Omaha, will get one last start before heading back to the minors. In 19 appearances for the Royals this season, the 24-year-old is slashing .275/.320/.377 with a home run, 11 RBI and a stolen base.