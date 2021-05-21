Gutierrez is starting at third base and batting seventh Friday against the Tigers.

The 26-year-old was promoted between games of last Friday's doubleheader and was on the bench for Game 2, but he's now starting at third base for the fifth straight contest. Gutierrez is 6-for-15 with a run scored to open the season and has overtaken Hanser Alberto for playing time at the hot corner with Hunter Dozier (concussion) sidelined.