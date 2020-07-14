Gutierrez has a Grade 2 UCL sprain and is rehabbing in Arizona, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Gutierrez suffered his UCL sprain, but he's now hitting and throwing in Arizona as he recovers. He's scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means that he won't be available for the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut last season, hitting .260/.304/.356 with one home run and 11 RBI over 20 games.