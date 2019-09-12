Gutierrez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and placed on the 60-day IL with a fractured right toe, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

This move, which effectively ends Gutierrez's season, frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Randy Rosario, who was claimed off waivers Thursday. Gutierrez appeared in 20 big-league games this season, posting a .260/.304/.356 slash line.