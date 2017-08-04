Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Allows run but picks up 24th save

Herrera allowed a run on a hit and a walk but was able to secure his 24th save of the season in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Mariners. He struck out one batter.

Herrera had put together six consecutive scoreless appearances prior to Thursday's rocky inning, but despite the speed bump, the 27-year-old has proven himself to be one of the more reliable closers in the league recently and he clearly has a firm grip on the Royals' ninth-inning duties.