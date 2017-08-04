Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Allows run but picks up 24th save
Herrera allowed a run on a hit and a walk but was able to secure his 24th save of the season in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Mariners. He struck out one batter.
Herrera had put together six consecutive scoreless appearances prior to Thursday's rocky inning, but despite the speed bump, the 27-year-old has proven himself to be one of the more reliable closers in the league recently and he clearly has a firm grip on the Royals' ninth-inning duties.
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...