Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Avoids arbitration
Herrera agreed to a one-year, $7,937,500 deal with the Royals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
This was his last offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. Herrera lost his role as the ninth-inning man in early September during the midst of his worst season to date. The right-hander posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 59.1 innings, but still recorded 26 saves on the campaign. Heading into 2018, there's a good chance Herrera will get another chance as closer, but don't expect a long leash if he begins to struggle.
