Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Blows save against Reds

Herrera gave up a home run in the ninth to blow the save against the Reds on Tuesday, walking two and striking out zero.

Herrera came in to preserve a 1-0 lead and surrendered a home run to Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart. Herrera would eventually need 31 pitches (15 for strikes) to get through the inning, the most pitches he's thrown in an outing this season. The reliever had made nine consecutive appearances without allowing a run, and still holds onto an excellent 1.05 ERA for the year. Herrera is now 14-for-16 in save chances and sports a 0.82 WHIP and .207 batting average against.