Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects 13th save Saturday

Herrera recorded one strikeout in a clean ninth inning to earn the save against the Athletics on Saturday.

It took only 12 pitches for Herrera to put down Oakland in the ninth inning following Jorge Soler's eighth inning go-ahead home run. The 28-year-old now has a 0.79 ERA and 0.71 WHIP across 22.2 innings, and has converted 13-of-14 save opportunities.