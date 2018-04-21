Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects third save Friday
Herrera gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
The hit was only the third baserunner Herrera has allowed this season in 5.2 innings, and his 0.00 ERA and 8:0 K:BB remain exceptional. The right-hander is off to a strong start to the campaign as he looks to put a somewhat shaky 2017 behind him, and barring a trade he should remain a dependable source of saves going forward.
