Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns fourth save Sunday
Herrera struck out one while throwing a perfect inning and collecting his fourth save of the season Sunday against the Tigers.
Herrera has now tossed 6.2 scoreless innings across eight games this season, over which he's given up three hits while striking out nine batters. He's demonstrated impressive control as well and has yet to allow a walk.
