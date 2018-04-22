Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns fourth save Sunday

Herrera struck out one while throwing a perfect inning and collecting his fourth save of the season Sunday against the Tigers.

Herrera has now tossed 6.2 scoreless innings across eight games this season, over which he's given up three hits while striking out nine batters. He's demonstrated impressive control as well and has yet to allow a walk.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories