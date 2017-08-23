Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Exits with forearm tightness Tuesday

Herrera exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies with right forearm tightness, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Herrera was summoned to pitch the ninth inning Tuesday, but was removed from the game after allowing two walks and a hit while only recording two outs. The closer admitted to feeling some tingling in his forearm, which may help explain his subpar performance. He'll undergo further testing Wednesday. If he's forced to spend time on the DL, Brandon Maurer would be the most likely candidate to occupy the ninth-inning duties.