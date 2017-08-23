Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Exits with forearm tightness Tuesday
Herrera exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies with right forearm tightness, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
Herrera was summoned to pitch the ninth inning Tuesday, but was removed from the game after allowing two walks and a hit while only recording two outs. The closer admitted to feeling some tingling in his forearm, which may help explain his subpar performance. He'll undergo further testing Wednesday. If he's forced to spend time on the DL, Brandon Maurer would be the most likely candidate to occupy the ninth-inning duties.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 26th save Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up 25th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Allows run but picks up 24th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Navigates through trouble for 23rd save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects 22nd save of campaign Friday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 21st save Tuesday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...